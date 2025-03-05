Expand / Collapse search
2 school zone speed camera bills pass House, move to Georgia State Senate

Published  March 5, 2025 8:38am EST
This camera, operated by Verra Mobility, watches drivers on Stone Hogan Connector Road, in southwest Atlanta, near Continental Colony Elementary School. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - The Georgia House of Representatives approved two conflicting measures Tuesday regarding the use of school zone speed cameras, which have been installed across the state to curb speeding near schools but have sparked backlash from drivers.

PREVIOUS STORY: School zone speed cameras clash: Georgia lawmakers to debate on ban vs. reform

Two different bills

What we know:

One bill seeks to ban the cameras entirely, while the other would keep them in place with reforms. The reform bill—which received stronger support, passing 164-129—proposes limiting ticketing to mornings and afternoons when school traffic is heaviest and requiring warning devices that show drivers their speed before issuing a citation.

RELATED: Fight to ban school zone speed cameras begins in Georgia House

The use of automated traffic cameras to enforce speed limits is a divisive issue nationwide. More than 20 states and Washington, D.C. allow them, while over 10 states have banned them. Georgia first authorized speed cameras in school zones in 2018, and reversing that decision would be an uncommon move.

RELATED: Ga. lawmaker aims to shut down school zone speed cameras

Enforcement and Political Influence

The backstory:

Although speed camera tickets in Georgia are civil citations, meaning they don’t go on a driver’s criminal record, those who fail to pay them face vehicle registration renewal blocks. In 2024 alone, nearly 125,000 violations went unpaid, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue, according to the Associated Press.

One challenge in eliminating the cameras is the financial and political influence of companies that operate them. Some of these companies have become political donors, which may impact legislative decisions.

What's next:

With both bills now heading to the State Senate, lawmakers must decide whether to eliminate speed cameras or implement reforms that balance safety concerns with public frustration.

