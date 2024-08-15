Expand / Collapse search

2 people shot on Hill Street NW in NW Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  August 15, 2024 2:25pm EDT
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two people have been shot in the 2200 block of Hill Street NW in the Almond Park area in NW Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responding to a person shot call on Thursday afternoon found 2 people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital.

Police are currently on the scene of the shooting and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

