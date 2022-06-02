2 more teens arrested in connection to Dunwoody double murder

article

Dunwoody police say that two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of two teenagers at apartments on Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Fernando Osorio, 17, and an unidentified 16-year-old man have been charged with two counts of murder.

The two teens were arrested at Dunwoody Glen Apartments by Dunwoody police on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Dunwoody police reported that they arrested 17-year-old Alexis Hernandez and charged him with two counts of murder for the death of 17-year-old Brian Veronica and 19-year-old Luis Veronica.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the 16-year-old suspect.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Barrett at Robert.Barrett@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6934.