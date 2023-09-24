2 minors shot on Flat Shoals Road

DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting involving minors.

Police say they were called to the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Road at 12:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon where they found two injured male juveniles. One of them was suffering from a minor gunshot wound, the other had been grazed by a bullet.

Through a preliminary investigation, police say they believe the two juveniles were arguing with an unknown suspect when a second suspect showed up and opened fire.

Police have not yet named anyone involved. The investigation remains ongoing.