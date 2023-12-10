2 men shot near Underground Atlanta Saturday night, police say

Two men had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting Saturday night near Underground Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta police say the shooting was reported around 7:39 p.m. Dec. 9, near 50 Alabama Street, but that the shooting actually took place near 15 Wall Street SE, which is listed as a parking area across the street from Underground Atlanta.

The two men, ages 21 and 31, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.