2 men sentenced for fatal beating of Snellville man in 2020

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has announced a conviction in a case involving the fatal beating of a man in Snellville.

On Monday, Jaheim Sims, 22, was found guilty by jurors on multiple charges including Felony Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. These charges stemmed from an attack on Mario Vasquez Lopez, 56, on Sept. 10, 2020.

As part of a plea deal, Sims' co-defendant pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The incident unfolded when officers from the Doraville Police Department responded to a call about an assault on Tilly Mill Road just before midnight. Upon arrival, they found Vasquez Lopez severely beaten and unresponsive. He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.

A witness recounted seeing two men repeatedly punching and kicking Vasquez Lopez, even after he lost consciousness. The assailants then dragged him across the street and continued the assault.

Shortly after, officers apprehended two men matching the suspects' descriptions. During questioning, the co-defendant admitted to initiating the attack, claiming it was unprovoked.

Despite undergoing multiple procedures, Vasquez Lopez never recovered from the severe brain injury sustained in the attack. He died in October 2022.

Following the guilty verdict, Judge Stacey Hydrick sentenced Sims to life in prison without parole, plus five years. The co-defendant received a 30-year sentence, with 20 years to be served in confinement.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Caldwell, with assistance from Senior Assistant District Attorney Sam d'Entremont. Doraville Police Department Detective Rogers led the initial investigation.