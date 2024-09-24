2 men injured inside building on Campbellton Road by outside gunfire

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two men wounded early Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Officers from Zone 4 were called to the 1400 block of Campbellton Road SW around 1:05 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they were told the victims had already left the scene.

While still on Campbellton Road, officers were informed of a 65-year-old man found in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road SW, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was conscious and alert when police arrived.

Around the same time, officers learned of a second victim, a 33-year-old man, who had been driven to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. He also had multiple gunshot wounds but was reportedly stable.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two victims were inside the building in the 1400 block of Campbellton Road when several individuals fired into the structure from outside.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been reported at this time.