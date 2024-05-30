2 men caught with drugs, stolen guns, and dogs at Atlanta home, police say

Two men are in custody after police say they were caught with drugs, guns, and caged dogs at a home in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say on Tuesday, investigators with the A.P.E.X. and Narcotics Unit executed a search at a home on the 4000 block of Bakers Ferry Rd SW as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics.

At the home, officers spotted Marquise Willis and Antonio Slaton. Officials say Willis tried to escape through the front door, but he and Slaton were both detained on the scene.

While searching the house, officers say they found over 11 pounds of marijuana, 24.9 grams of cocaine, 20.7 grams of MDMA, 34 grams of Oxycodone pills, and 11 pint bottles of promethazine. Investigators also discovered eight guns - two of which were reported stolen - and nearly a thousand dollars in cash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Marquise Willis (Atlanta Police Department)

Officers say there were also multiple dogs in cages on the property. Fulton Animal Control has taken possession of the animals, some of which officials say appeared to have been mistreated.

Both Willis and Slaton are in custody with multiple charges pending.