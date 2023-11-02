2 men blamed for starting fire at DeKalb County gas station

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

2 men blamed for starting fire at DeKalb County gas station

By
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Intentional fire at DeKalb gas station

A gas station in DeKalb County says a fire was started there intentionally overnight. Breaking news.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire broke out overnight at a DeKalb County gas station near DeKalb Industrial Way and North Decatur Road and it may have been intentional.

According to the fire department, it happened around 2 a.m. When the fire department arrived, they could see flames in the store.

The store owner's wife says that 2 men came into the store with a can of gasoline and a gun. When an employee would not come out from behind the cash register, they apparently became frustrated, poured gasoline and started the fire.

Those men are on the run and arson investigators will try to determine exactly what happened.