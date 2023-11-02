2 men blamed for starting fire at DeKalb County gas station

A fire broke out overnight at a DeKalb County gas station near DeKalb Industrial Way and North Decatur Road and it may have been intentional.

According to the fire department, it happened around 2 a.m. When the fire department arrived, they could see flames in the store.

The store owner's wife says that 2 men came into the store with a can of gasoline and a gun. When an employee would not come out from behind the cash register, they apparently became frustrated, poured gasoline and started the fire.

Those men are on the run and arson investigators will try to determine exactly what happened.