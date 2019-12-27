2 hurt in overnight Smyrna apartment fire

Smyrna fire crews were called to an apartment fire around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning at The Alcove complex on Woodland Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found one apartment fully involved with flames.

Fire Chief Kenneth Durden told FOX 5 that two people were hurt in the fire. A woman suffered minor injuries after jumping from the second floor and a man received superficial burns getting away from the fire. They were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

While the fire destroyed one apartment, as many as ten units were damaged displacing nine people.

The American Red Cross has been notified and is helping victims of the fire.

