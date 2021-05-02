2 homes destroyed in overnight fire in Gwinnett County

article

Officials said two homes were destroyed overnight in Gwinnett County after being fully engulfed in flames, officials say.

Fire crews responded to Twin Brooke Way in Lawrenceville just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning to two homes on fire.

Officials said everyone escaped.

Officials said one home was occupied by a man and two of his grandchildren. The man woke the children, officials said, and helped them escape to the backyard. Neighbors that lived behind the home kicked the fence down and pull the family to safety, officials said.

During their escape, the man sustained injuries. Paramedics transported him rapidly to an area hospital. The children’s parents arrived during this time and took them into their care.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

