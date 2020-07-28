2 Griffin police officers hurt after patrol car hit by truck

Two Griffin police officers were hurt after their patrol car was hit by a truck Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ga. Highway 16 and Hammond Drive.

The two officers were traveling in the same patrol car when they were struck by a commercial vehicle. Investigators believe the truck that struck the officers ran a red light before hitting the patrol car on the driver's side. The truck then overturned.

The officers have been identified as Officer Amanda Frix and Officer Erin McAdams.

July 28, 2020 - Officer Frix and Officer McAdams (left to right). Photos courtesy of the Griffin Police Department

Officer Frix, a veteran of the Griffin Police Department, was flown to Atlanta Medical Center with serious injuries. Officer McAdams, a rookie officer who was in her field training stage with Officer Frix, was also hurt and taken to Wellstar/Spalding Hospital in Griffin. Officer McAdams has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.