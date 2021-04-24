GBI: 2 Georgia teens found shot dead near rural road

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to two teenagers being fatally shot after their bodies were discovered near a rural road in Middle Georgia on Friday.

The GBI said in a tweet that investigators identified the bodies of Destiny Hope Kight, 18 of Wrightsville, and Charles Jaylon Garrett, 18 of East Dublin. Both had suffered gunshot wounds, the GBI said.

Officials said Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies found the two victims at around 1 p.m. on Friday at 1383 Paul Lord Road, a few miles east of Wrightsville.

Officials did not identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003 or the GBI at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

