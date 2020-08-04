2 Georgia students win national braille competition

Douglasville student Christopher Morgan and Acworth student Christopher Abel won their respective categories in the 2020 Braille Challenge Finals.

More than 1,200 students who are visually impaired across North America competed and they emerged as two of the first-place champions.



Contestants competed at five levels (Apprentice through Varsity) in five different categories of braille literacy, including reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and tactile charts and graphs.

This year’s Finals events were held remotely which included testing, a week of educational webinars conducted in partnership with industry leaders such as HumanWare and American Printing House for the Blind (APH), virtual social activities for finalists and a live streamed closing award ceremony.

The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired. It motivates students grades 1-12 to hone and practice their braille literacy skills.