2 found shot along James P. Brawley Drive, police say

article

Two people were shot in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 300 block of James P. Brawley Drive NW around 9:31 p.m. Atlanta police said officers found two people shot at the location.

Both were alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

No information on a possible shooter was released.

Police also have not released the names or ages of the victims.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.