2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Upson County
THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. 

The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. 

With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022 Ford Mustang is listed as $27,470. MSRP for a base Mustang Shelby starts at $79,420.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a suspect's arrest. 

You can report information to Thomaston police investigators by calling 706-647-5455.