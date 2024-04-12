2 female teenagers stabbed during fight with another female overnight, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police say two sisters were stabbed overnight in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the west side of Atlanta.

Police say they found two females – a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old – with multiple stab wounds when they arrived shortly before 2:30 a.m.

They were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and were in serious condition at the time of transport.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates both victims were stabbed by another female during a dispute.

They were able to obtain the suspected attacker's name and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.