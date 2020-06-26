2 Fayette County sheriff's deputies fired following May shooting of juvenile driver

Two Fayette County deputies have been fired for their involvement in a deputy-involved shooting on May 30, the sheriff’s office confirmed Friday.

The incident left a juvenile driver who sped towards the officers, who were on foot, with non-life-threatening injuries after a chase in Clayton County.

The names of the two deputies were not released and the sheriff’s office said the firings were based on an internal investigation, not the investigation the sheriff asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct.

The results of that investigation will be handed over to the Clayton County District Attorney upon its completion.

Preliminary information released by the GBI shows on May 30 around 7:38 a.m., Fayetteville police tried to pull over a car for reckless driving and requested backup from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office when it did not stop.

The GBI said the Fayette County deputies located the vehicle along Grady Drive in Jonesboro, driving through various yards. At some point, the car stopped and deputies tried to take the juvenile drive into custody, but instead, the GBI said the vehicle sped up toward the officers. That’s when the GBI said the deputies opened fire, striking the juvenile.

The drive was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive the wound.