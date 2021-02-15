Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Clay County

2 dead, 1 injured in Valentine's Day shooting in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Austell
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County said two people are dead and one injured following a triple shooting on Valentine’s Day.

It happened at a home located on Peel Castle Lane in Austell around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Cobb County police said officers arrived to find 31-year-old Dreyon Mathis and an 8-year-old boy both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, but the police said the 8-year-old boy later died. Dreyon Mathis was listed in critical condition as of Monday.

Police believe 27-year-old Jermery Mathis shot the two before turning the gun on himself. He also was rushed to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.