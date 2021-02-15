2 dead, 1 injured in Valentine's Day shooting in Cobb County

article

Police in Cobb County said two people are dead and one injured following a triple shooting on Valentine’s Day.

It happened at a home located on Peel Castle Lane in Austell around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Cobb County police said officers arrived to find 31-year-old Dreyon Mathis and an 8-year-old boy both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, but the police said the 8-year-old boy later died. Dreyon Mathis was listed in critical condition as of Monday.

Police believe 27-year-old Jermery Mathis shot the two before turning the gun on himself. He also was rushed to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.