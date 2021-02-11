2 dead, 1 injured in Sandy Springs apartment shooting

Two men are dead and a third is in the hospital after a triple shooting at a Sandy Springs apartment complex early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Eva Apartments located in the 700 block of Hammond Drive around 2 a.m. Sandy Springs police said officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Three people were found shot inside an apartment, police said. Two were dead and a third was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random and that the men all knew each other. Police believe it was a shootout.

Investigators spent the day collecting evidence and trying to determine a motive behind the shooting.

Police said surveillance video also shows one person fleeing the scene before officers arrived, but investigators admit there could be more.

