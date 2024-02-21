2 Cobb County Animal Service employees arrested for animal cruelty

article

Two Cobb County Animal Control employees were arrested this month on animal cruelty charges in two separate incidents.

Normal Thomas Kibe, 26, of Marietta, was arrested on Feb. 18. Court records indicate Kibe is accused of slamming a cat against a wall at the animal shelter last month. He was an employee there at the time.

Records also show Kibe "forcefully threw" a soft pet carrier with a cat inside it on the same day.

Nine days earlier, Josef Limbaga Luague, 28, of Marietta, was arrested on similar charges. According to a warrant, Luague aggressively slammed a dog between the door and the metal frame of a cage.

He also is accused of kicking a dog, according to another court document.

Josef Limbaga Luague (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

The director of animal services says both are now former employees.

In a statement, Cobb County Animal Control wrote:

"These are isolated incidents and don't reflect the dedication and hard work of our employees."

Both men have since bonded out of jail and are awaiting their next court dates.

Cruelty to animals is a misdemeanor on first offense, punishable by up to 12 months in jail or diversion enter, a $1,000 fine, restitution, and may be subject to probation.