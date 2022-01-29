Expand / Collapse search
2 cars involved in wrong-way crash on I-85 in Atlanta, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Crews are working to clear a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near 17th Street in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Crews cleared a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near 17th Street in Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said two cars were involved in a wrong-way driver crash. 

It closed all but one right lane. Delays also affected Ga. Highway 400 near the merger with I-85 southbound.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest on injuries. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

