2 bodies discovered inside Stonecrest home, DeKalb County police investigating

article

DeKalb County police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Stonecrest home late Wednesday night.

Police were called out to a home along Golod Way a little after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. Police said the family had not heard from the residents in some time.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find two bodies that appeared to have been there a while.

Investigators and crime scene technicians worked the scene well into Thursday morning.

Police at the scene said they could not immediately identify the bodies.

Investigators said an autopsy would hopefully help them figure out what led to the two unidentified individuals' deaths.

Advertisement

No cause or manner of death has been determined.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.