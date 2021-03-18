Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from THU 12:02 AM EDT until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
6
Tornado Watch
until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Upson County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Bartow County, Polk County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:51 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:06 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

2 bodies discovered inside Stonecrest home, DeKalb County police investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Stonecrest
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DeKalb County police said two bodies were found inside a Stonecrest home on March 17, 2021. (FOX 5)

STONECREST, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Stonecrest home late Wednesday night.

Police were called out to a home along Golod Way a little after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. Police said the family had not heard from the residents in some time.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find two bodies that appeared to have been there a while.

Investigators and crime scene technicians worked the scene well into Thursday morning.

Police at the scene said they could not immediately identify the bodies.

Investigators said an autopsy would hopefully help them figure out what led to the two unidentified individuals' deaths.

No cause or manner of death has been determined.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.