2 arrested for Pickens County arsons

Two people were arrested for setting fires to campers, in which people were living in Pickens County back in late 2019.

Jason Fowler, 21, and Ramona Buchanan, 43, of Jasper, were arrested, Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office announced Friday.

Jason Fowler (Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office)

Fowler was charged with one count of criminal damage to property in the second degree and Buchanan for two counts of arson in the first degree and two counts of felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

“The first fire occurred in August of 2019 off of Marblehead Road in Marble Hill. The second fire occurred two months later in October of 2019 off of Pulltight Road in Marble Hill,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Both fires were set to campers that were being used as primary residences.”

Ramona Buchanan (Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office)

Fowler was booked into jail on Wednesday and has since bonded out. Buchanan was arrested the following day and remains in custody as of Friday.

The state agency said they have assisted in arresting 32 people this year.