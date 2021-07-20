2 arrested after high-speed chase, Atlanta police say

The Atlanta Police Department released a video of a high-speed chase over the weekend. The chase resulted in two people being arrested, police said.

Police said an officer tried to pull over the driver near Interstate 75 north and Georgia 166 after noticing the driver was driving recklessly and was erratically switching lanes. That was just after midnight on Saturday.

The driver refused to stop. Police said at one point, the driver was going 99 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Officers followed the driver on the street and then on foot, all the while getting a bird’s eye view from the police helicopter.

The driver eventually struck a tree and two men got out, to try to make a run for it. But the helicopter stuck with the foot chase and was able to make two arrests.

Investigators said two guns were found in the car.

Police identify the men as Dayvion Blake and Sergio Summers. Both were charged with theft by receiving and obstruction. Blake also faces a long list of traffic charges and violations including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, not having a valid driver’s license, speeding, and reckless driving. Summers also faces a charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were booked into the Fulton County jail.

