2 arrested after chase involving stolen Polaris Ranger in Haralson County

article

During a proactive patrol operation on Feb. 19, Sgt. Trenton Benson from the Haralson County Sheriff's Office Crime Suppression Unit spotted a Polaris Ranger side by side with no taillights on Winters Road. Sgt. Benson attempted a routine traffic stop, but the Ranger accelerated, prompting a pursuit.

The chase extended into Paulding County, where the Polaris Ranger tried to make a sharp turn onto Pleasant Grove Road. During the maneuver, contact occurred between Sgt. Benson's patrol car and the Ranger. At that time, the driver jumped out and started running away. Sgt. Benson was able to catch the suspect and place him under arrest. Meanwhile, Deputy Jarrett Chandler, supporting Sgt. Benson, detained the passenger in the Ranger.

Further investigation revealed that the passenger had multiple active warrants, and the Polaris Ranger had been reported stolen in Paulding County.

Travis Richard Womack, a 38-year-old resident of Dallas, now faces charges including Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Removal or Alteration of Identification, and Obstruction. Abby Michelle White, a 26-year-old resident of Temple, was arrested for three Felony Probation Violation warrants and is also charged with one count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.



