2 arrested, 3 wanted after man found gunned down in Douglasville shopping center parking lot

Two people were arrested and three more are being sought in a deadly shooting at a Douglasville shopping center last week.

Janaya Campbell, 29, and Ismael Gomez, 26, were both booked into separate south Georgia jails since the shooting late last Wednesday. Warrants have also been issued for Abel Santiago, Ovicel Santiago and Victor Maldonado. All five are wanted in connection to the death of 21-year-old Angel Felix.

Felix’s body was found lying next to a BMW SUV at the Kroger Douglas Commons on Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road shortly before midnight last Wednesday. Multiple bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side window of the car.

A large amount of suspected narcotics and cash was found just feet away, investigators said.

Douglasville police said Felix, who is from Glendale, Arizona, was visiting friends in Edison. Investigators said he drove with three others more than 175 miles north from the south Georgia town for a drug deal.

Police said a fourth person, Kevin Martinez, was believed to be in the car as well and investigators would like to speak with him.

Investigators said the bullet-ridden vehicle they were riding in was found in south Georgia. It has since been impounded by the Douglasville Police Department and will be searched for evidence.

Campbell was being held in the Calhoun County Jail in Morgan and Gomez was booked into the Dougherty County Jail in Albany as of Monday afternoon. Their specific charges have not been released.

Anyone with information on the three wanted suspects or the fourth person believed to be in the car is asked to call Det. Williams at 678-293-1747.

Douglasville is located about 20 miles west of Atlanta.