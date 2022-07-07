Man gunned down in Douglasville shopping center parking lot

Gunfire in a Douglasville shopping center has left a man dead late Wednesday night.

The deadly shooting happened at the Kroger Douglas Commons on Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road shortly before midnight Wednesday.

The Douglasville Police Department says officers arriving at the scene found the victim lying next to a BMW SUV. Multiple bullet holes could be seen on a driver's side window.

By the time the rescue workers arrived at the scene, it was too late to save the man. Investigators have identified the victim but no information is being released until his next of kin are notified.

Detectives say they don't have a suspect description to give nor can they tell us a motive for the crime.

Police look for clues at the crime scene

A large portion of the parking lot was roped off for hours while police looked for clues. FOX 5 cameras saw multiple evidence markers next to what appeared to be shell casings.

At this time, police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Douglasville Police Department.