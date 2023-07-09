2 alligators removed from pond close to humans in Bibb County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two alligators were recently removed from a pond on Irwinton Road.

A Facebook post says Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo removed a 4-foot gator initially and then she and Mark Husted removed a 6-foot alligator from the pond.

The alligators were removed because of the pond's proximity to residents.

Both alligators were relocated to an area far away from humans, according to the Sheriff's Office.

So far this year, there have been two fatal alligator attacks.

A 69-year-old woman named Holly Jenkins was attacked and killed July 4 by an alligator while walking her dogs on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

85-year-old Gloria Serge was killed Feb. 20 while walking her dog next to a pond in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Four people were also killed by alligators in 2022.

According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources, there are approximately 200,000 to 250,000 alligators live in Georgia and are generally found the southern part of the state.