2 alleged gang members indicted on 51 counts

Two alleged gang members are charged with 51 crimes, the first series of indictments stemming from an investigation by the Gang Prosecution Unit, according to the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

Officials said Nigel "Fredo" Harvey and Nicholas "Necco" Wiseman are members of the "1-8 Trey Bloods" in Athens-Clarke County. Three indictments name them in violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act in addition to several drug offenses.

Each indictment relates to a different incident: one each in March, May and July 2022. Prosecutors presented evidence on Tuesday. If convicted of all crimes, Harvey could face 370 years in prison and Wiseman could face up to 466 years.

"These indictments are a direct result of our strong partnerships with local and state law enforcement, who want to ensure that the cases they investigate are pursued vigorously in court," AG Chris Carr said. "Wherever criminal street gangs are operating, Georgians want to know that the cavalry is coming. That is exactly what we are doing with our new Gang Prosecution Unit, and we are proud to be in this fight to keep all Georgians safe."

The gang united was formed on July 1 when HB 1134 went into effect. The state budget also includes $1.3 billion in funding for the unit.