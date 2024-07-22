1K students receive new shoes, school supplies from Change Church

Image 1 of 5 ▼

On July 20, 2024, Change Church, in partnership with The Change Foundation and local businesses, hosted the 2nd Annual Change Mart, a back-to-school initiative aimed at providing free school supplies and new sneakers to children from kindergarten through 8th grade. The event, held at Change Church, was open to the public and welcomed both church members and non-members.

The first 1,000 children attending the event received a free pair of sneakers and a backpack filled with essential school supplies, including pencils, crayons, notebooks, and folders. Items were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and children whose shoe sizes were unavailable received vouchers to exchange for the correct size at a local Rack Room Shoes.

In addition to school supplies, participants enjoyed free haircuts provided by local barbers, including SpudKutz, Extravagant Kutz, Messiah Da Barber, and Mr. Denson. Attendees also had the chance to meet and take photos with Miss Georgia 2024, Ludwig Louizaire.

The event comes in response to the financial burden many families face during back-to-school shopping.

Through initiatives like Change Mart, Change Church and its partners offer crucial support to families, ensuring children are well-prepared for the new school year. The church also plans to expand to a new location in Dekalb County this fall.

For more information about Change Mart, visit Change Mart.