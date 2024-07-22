Atlanta Public Schools holds Back-to-School Bash over weekend

Atlanta Public Schools celebrated the start of a brand-new school year with a big Back-to-School Bash at the Georgia World Congress Center over the weekend.

Mayor Dickens welcomed the crowd, and parents had the opportunity to stock up on supplies for their kids.

The district's newest superintendent, Bryan Johnson, called the event a success as students prepare to head back to school on Thursday, Aug. 1.

In the meantime, you can find a list of other back-to-school bashes and giveaways across metro Atlanta on our website.