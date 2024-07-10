Back-to-school events and giveaways in metro Atlanta | 2024
ATLANTA - Here is a list of back-to-school events and giveaways in the metro Atlanta area. Please be aware that some events require registration and space is limited. Double-check the details for the event before attending.
Back-to-School Cobb Community Event
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13
- Where: Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 W. Booth Road Ext. SW, Marietta
- What: Games, arts and crafts, inflatables for kids, parent and educator resources, supplies for educators, concessions, supply donations for teachers and students accepted.
- More info
Dream Network Back-to-School Bash
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13
- Where: 2125 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain
- What: Games, music, school supplies bazaar and giveaway, public safety briefing by local law enforcement.
- More info
Fulton County Sheriff's Office Back-to-School Giveaway
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13
- Where: The Villages at Carver Family YMCA, Atlanta
- What: A giveaway event offering school supplies to students in need. There will also be live entertainment and food.
- More info
All In Decatur Back-to-School Bash
- When: 4 to 7 p.m. July 18 (rain date 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20)
- Where: Green space across from Elizabeth Wilson Student Support Center and Ebster Gym, downtown Decatur
- What: Food, school supplies, on-site health services, and other resources.
- More info
Shoot Hoops Not Guns Back-2-School Bash
- When: 1 p.m. July 19
- Where: Hoyt Smith Center, 3444 N. Fulton Ave, Atlanta
- What: A community event focusing on violence prevention, featuring basketball activities and school supply giveaways.
- More info
Drive-thru School Supplies Giveaway
- When: 5 to 6 p.m. July 19
- Where: Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road SW, South Fulton
- What: Back-to-school supply giveaways organized by Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. in collaboration with various partners.
- Registration required
Atlanta Public Schools Back-to-School Bash
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20
- Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Halls C1 + C2, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd, Atlanta
- What: Free backpacks, school supplies, and resources for APS students and their families.
- Registration required
Trucks and Tunes Back-to-School Block Party
- When: 4 to 7 p.m. July 20
- Where: Lithonia City Park and Amphitheater, 2515 Park Drive, Lithonia
- What: Games, bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, music, school supplies, health screenings, mental health resources, and more.
- More info
Carver High School Back-to-School Bash
- When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20
- Where: Carver High School, 55 McDonough Blvd. SW, Atlanta
- What: School supply giveaway for elementary, middle, and high school students, along with student and parent resources, activities, and entertainment.
- Registration requested
Haralson County's Rebel Fest
- When: 10 a.m. to noon July 20
- Where: Haralson County High School, 1655 GA-120, Tallapoosa
- What: Annual event offering Haralson families access to necessary school supplies.
- More info
Friends of Hairston Park Back-to-School Resource Fair
- When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20
- Where: Hairston Park, 911 S. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain
- What: 2nd annual back-to-school resource fair.
- Registration
Drive-thru School Supplies Giveaway
- When: 5 to 6 p.m. July 25
- Where: Fairburn Hobgood-Palmer Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn
- What: Back-to-school supply giveaways organized by Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. in collaboration with various partners.
- Registration required
Drive-thru School Supplies Giveaway
- When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 26
- Where: Gladys S. Dennard Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City
- What: Back-to-school supply giveaways organized by Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. in collaboration with various partners.
- Registration required
Annual Back-to-School Bash
- When: 10 a.m. July 27
- Where: Shorty Howell Park, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
- What: A community event with activities, giveaways, and resources for students.
- Registration required
Oakland City Back-to-School Giveaway
- When: Noon to 3 p.m. July 27
- Where: The Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City, 1305 Oakland Lane SW, Atlanta
- What: Backpacks with supplies given away by AID Atlanta's Sisters With A Voice, Spark United, and others.
- Registration required
World Changers Church International Back-to-School Outreach
- When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27
- Where: World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Road, Atlanta
- What: Free backpacks, school supplies, food, onsite health screenings, haircuts, and more.
- Registration required
In The Layne Back-2-School Giveaway
- When: 2 to 5 p.m. July 27
- Where: Grace Church, 675 Holt Road NE, Marietta
- What: Annual school supply giveaway with food, fun, and water activities.
- Registration required
DaVidos Pizza & Wings Back-to-School Bash
- When: Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 3
- Where: 6150 Covington Highway, Lithonia
- What: Annual back-to-school bash featuring a school supply giveaway and more. Donations are still being accepted.
- More info
The NRJ Foundation Annual School Supply and Block Party Backpack Giveaway
- When: Aug. 3
- Where: 495 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta
- What: Block party with a backpack giveaway, live music, and community activities.
- Registration required
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.