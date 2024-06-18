Marietta school board could limit cell phone, smart devices for students

article

The Marietta School Board plans to vote on a proposal on Tuesday that would limit the use of phones and other smart devices in middle school classrooms.

The initiative would require students at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and Marietta Middle School to put all cell phones and smartwatches in Yondr pouches at the start of the school day.

The pouches lock through a magnetic system that prevents the devices from being used until the pouches unlock at the end of the school day.

"Cell phones, smartwatches, and social media have significant impacts on our students' learning and mental health," Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said in a statement. "School should be a place to learn and grow; that can't happen if students are distracted by their phones.

If passed, the initiative would go into effect on Aug 1.

Officials say the move is designed to minimize distractions and reduce the impact on students' brain development and emotional learning.

There will be exceptions to the policy for students with documented medical conditions.

The vote is expected to happen at 6 p.m. at the board meeting on Howard Street.