Metro Atlanta police departments help students head back to school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A couple of police departments in the metro Atlanta area held back-to-school drives over the weekend to help local students.
Gwinnett County Police Department held a back-to-school drive on July 20. They said they received enough supplies to donate more than 1,500 backpacks and thousands of school supplies to local children.
The Henry County Police Department held their 2nd annual Bookbags and Badges event on July 20. They said on Facebook that it was a huge success.