19-year-old killed in DeKalb County apartment shooting

A 19-year-old man was found shot to death inside a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called out to the Fairington Park apartments in the 5800 block of Par Three Court just before 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Investigators believe the man knew the shooter, but no one has been arrested.

The 19-year-old’s name has not been released.

The DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.