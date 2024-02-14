Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old killed in DeKalb County apartment shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County Police block the roadway at the Fairington Park apartments in the 5800 block of Par Three Court after a 19-year-old was found shot to death on Feb. 14, 2024. article

DEKLB COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old man was found shot to death inside a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called out to the Fairington Park apartments in the 5800 block of Par Three Court just before 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Investigators believe the man knew the shooter, but no one has been arrested.

The 19-year-old’s name has not been released.

The DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.