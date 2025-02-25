19-year-old arrested for double shooting at Cobb County Main Event

article

A 19-year-old has been arrested for the double shooting at Main Event entertainment center in Cobb County on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Travon Thomas is currently being held at the Cobb County Detention Center, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 inside the business located at 3101 Cobb Parkway, near Cumberland Mall.

FOX 5 Atlanta reviewed videos of the aftermath posted online. One video appears to show an argument right before the gunfire. Another appears to show a man on the ground being tended to by first responders.

What they're saying:

Dedra Carter told FOX 5 that it began when her son asked an employee for water.

The employee allegedly slapped him as hard as she could. Then, a "random guy" came up and asked what was going on.

After that, another person came charging in and started shooting, according to Carter.

"I just remember the last words of my grandson saying, ‘This is the worst birthday ever,' and he didn't even get to cut his cake," she said. "If it was traumatic for me, I can only imagine what it is for a five-year-old."

Another witness told FOX 5 that the shooter was obviously someone who frequents the venue and that everyone seemed to be "in cahoots."

What we don't know:

No other information about the suspect has been released at this time. FOX 5 is attempting to secure a mugshot.