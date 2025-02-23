2 people shot at Main Event in Cobb County, police confirm

Cobb County police responded to a shooting at the Main Event entertainment center in Cobb County Sunday evening.

What we know:

The department confirms two victims were shot inside the business located at 3101 Cobb Parkway, near Cumberland Mall.

FOX 5 Atlanta reviewed videos of the aftermath being posted online. One video appears to show at least one man on the ground being tended to by first responders.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cobb County police are investigating a shooting at the Main Event on Cobb Parkway SE.

Warning: These videos are graphic in nature and may be sensitive to some communities.

So far, no suspects have been located. Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation.

Cobb County police are investigating a shooting at the Main Event on Cobb Parkway SE.

What we don't know:

The victims have not been identified.

It's not clear how many suspects were involved or what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.