19 guns confiscated after 3 arrests for reckless conduct in South Fulton

Three individuals have been arrested and charged with reckless conduct after South Fulton Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots on Nov. 17.

Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of White Mill Road after a 911 caller reported hearing gunfire. The operator could hear shots in the background during the call.

When police arrived, they found three individuals discharging firearms in their backyard. All three were detained, and officers confiscated 19 firearms from the scene.

The South Fulton Police Department emphasized the dangers of discharging firearms in residential areas, calling the behavior "extremely dangerous and unacceptable." Officials warned that such actions endanger not only those involved but also the broader community.

"Ensuring the safety of our citizens remains our highest priority, and reckless behavior involving firearms will not be tolerated," the department stated.