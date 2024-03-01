18-year-olds caught with stolen gun, other property in Gwinnett County, police say

Two 18-year-olds are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen firearm and other property in Gwinnett County.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said on the morning of Feb. 28, officers responded to reports of suspicious activity near Drayton Manor Run in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

A caller reported seeing two men running between houses and trying to break into vehicles.

When officers got to the scene, officials say they spotted a red passenger vehicle driving out of the neighborhood at a high speed.

After stopping the vehicle, officers say they found several pieces of stolen property including a firearm that had been reported stolen from a vehicle a week before.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ja'Darrius Head (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Police arrested the two occupants of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-olds Brice Harris and Ja'darrius Head, and booked them into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Head is charged with loitering and prowling, entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft or felony and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Harris is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft or felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.