18-year-old shot in leg during argument in NW Atlanta

An 18-year-old was shot in his right leg during an argument Wednesday night in the 3600 block of Croft Place NW in northwest Atlanta near Fulton County Airport.

According to Atlanta Police Department, the teenager was in an argument with the person who shot him before the shooting.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are handling the investigation.

The gunshot victim was alert and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.