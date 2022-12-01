18-year-old charged with murdering teenager on Gwinnett County basketball court

article

Gwinnett County police said detectives charged an 18-year-old with the murder of a teenager on a neighborhood basketball court.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 on Mariry Court in Lawrenceville. Police said Benjamin faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

He was booked in Gwinnett County Jail.

Police said officers found 17-year-old Buchanan dead from a gunshot wound on a basketball court in the Bramlett Shoals subdivision. The shooter had already left the scene, police said.

Homicide investigators talked to people who lived near the basketball court, including kids who may have been outside that Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors were surprised about the violence.

"They were just being kids playing basketball. You didn't think they were packing," said Justin, a neighbor who lives near the crime scene.

Investigators didn't explain what they think motivated the shooting.