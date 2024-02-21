18-year-old arrested for stabbing teen 6 times in Dalton park on Monday night

An 18-year-old male was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Dalton Police Department for stabbing a younger teenager multiple times in a park.

According to the police department, the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at a park near 4th Avenue. The victim and some of his friends were hanging out in the park when Blaine Bishop approached the victim and started a fight.

During the fight, Bishop reportedly stabbed the victim 6 times. He then ran away from the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Detectives with the police department were able to determine the tag number of the vehicle Bishop left in and used that information to track him down to his residence on May Street. After obtaining warrants for his arrest, they took him into custody around 1 a.m. Feb. 21. The detectives reportedly found a knife they believe was used in the crime.

Police say Bishop and the group of teens have a previous history of conflict.

This incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.