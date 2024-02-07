18-year-old arrested for fatal Woodstock crash that killed 2 teens in January

article

An 18-year-old Powder Springs resident has been arrested for the Jan. 9 crash on Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock that killed two teenagers, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Oliver Luis Roman has been charged with 2 counts of Vehicular Homicide, 2 counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Violation of a Class D License. Roman was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center Wednesday morning, where he remains in custody without bond.

The crash claimed the lives of Esteban Cortez-Rendon, 18, of Woodstock, and Gabriel Escandon, 17, of Marietta.

Roman was reportedly driving a Mazda 6 carrying 5 occupants that veered off the road and crashed into a tree in the center median.

Escandon was pronounced dead at the scene. Cortez-Rendon died at a hospital. A 17-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries and an 18-year-old passenger from Tulsa, Oklahoma, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cortez-Rendon died on his 18th birthday.

The two teenagers who were killed were members of the NASA Tophat recreational soccer league.