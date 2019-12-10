18 measles cases diagnosed in Georgia this year

The Georgia Department of Health was addressing the recent measles outbreak on Tuesday after doctors have diagnosed 18 cases in Georgia so far this year.

Health officials said fighting measles is a pricey effort. The cost to respond to one single case is at least $50,000.

Experts gave an update on the number of cases they've monitored, after what they call a third "outbreak" last month.

Health officials recommend getting vaccinated to reduce the risk of catching the highly contagious virus.

