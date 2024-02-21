17-year-old shot while walking on Fairburn Road in SW Atlanta

It appears a 17-year-old male was randomly shot while walking in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW near Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW on Feb. 20, according to Atlanta police.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at 4:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation indicates the teen was walking in the area when he head gunfire and was then struck by a bullet. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.