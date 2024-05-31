17-year-old found dead after northeast Atlanta shooting

A 17-year-old male was fatally shot on Friday evening in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 5:58 p.m. about a shooting at 375 Boulevard NE. Upon arrival, they discovered the teenager with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The name of the teen has not been released.

No arrests have been made.