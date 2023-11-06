16-year-old shot in arm in Clarke County Sunday night

A 16-year-old male was shot in the arm on Sunday night, according to Athens-Clarke Police Department.

ACCPD says the teenager was walking in the 700 block of Spring Valley Road when "unknown males" shot him.

He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area. ACCPD later determined that a white Honda Civic was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

This incident is under investigation, and ACCPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Sgt. Black at scott.black@accgov.com or 762-400-7058.