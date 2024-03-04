16-year-old reportedly drowns while fishing in Chattooga County over the weekend

A 16-year-old male appears to have drowned over the weekend at Sloppy Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, according to Chattooga County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and park management responded to a report of a possible drowning at the park at around 3 p.m. March 2. The investigation revealed that the teenager, who was from out of town, was camping with his family when he decided to go fishing.

He was fishing in an area with a steep bank and it appears he may have had a medical episode and fell into the water.

A family walking on the trail above him found him in the water. Unfortunately, he had been in the water too long, says the sheriff's office.

No other information was released about the teenager or his family.