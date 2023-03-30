16-year-old arrested in Florida for Athens murder, 4th to be arrested

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man on March 5 in the 100 block of Northview Drive in Athens.

According to Athens-Clarke Police Department, 16-year-old X'Zydric Faust was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Florida on March 29.

Before Faust, 20-year-old Jaden Appling of Athens was arrested on March 17; 20-year-old Glendarius Tate of Athens was arrested on March 15; and 19-year-old Anthony Brown was arrested immediately after the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Ja'Vanni McDonald of Athens. The police department has not revealed the motive for the shooting.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060 or send an email to paul.johnson@accgov.com.